Stone House Investment Management LLC Sells 16,201 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Stone House Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,201 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 329,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,303,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 181,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,781,000 after purchasing an additional 72,136 shares during the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 232,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 232,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,798,000 after purchasing an additional 176,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TLT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,431,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,043,254. The firm has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.96 and a 200-day moving average of $94.28. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.34 and a 12 month high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

