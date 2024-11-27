Stone House Investment Management LLC Sells 21,860 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Stone House Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,860 shares during the quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,590,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,087,056. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $146.09 and a twelve month high of $187.99. The firm has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.30.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

