Stone House Investment Management LLC Sells 819 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Stone House Investment Management LLC reduced its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLH. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $8,038,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 206.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 470,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,444,000 after purchasing an additional 317,064 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 93,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.18. 204,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,659. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.20. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.19 and a one year high of $111.83.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

