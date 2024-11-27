Stonepine Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 280,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,000. UroGen Pharma accounts for approximately 2.2% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned 1.20% of UroGen Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the second quarter worth $719,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in UroGen Pharma during the first quarter worth about $4,008,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in UroGen Pharma by 2,672.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,160,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,019 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 120.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,257 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

URGN traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.72. The stock had a trading volume of 95,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $298.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.12.

UroGen Pharma ( NASDAQ:URGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URGN. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of UroGen Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on UroGen Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UroGen Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

