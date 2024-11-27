Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 654 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,986 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Robbins Farley bought a new position in NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $1,071,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,922,233.58. This trade represents a 2.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $208,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,851 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $129.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.96. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.56 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.63% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTAP. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NetApp from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on NetApp from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

