Summit Trail Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,506,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,830,000 after buying an additional 187,903 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in Humana by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,311,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $863,640,000 after buying an additional 321,233 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $532,564,000 after purchasing an additional 774,085 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,183,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,173,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,705,000 after purchasing an additional 71,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners lowered Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Humana from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $392.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.86.

Humana Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $295.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.23. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.52. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.31 and a twelve month high of $527.18.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 billion. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

