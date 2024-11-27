Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $394,000 Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 818,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,327,000 after acquiring an additional 189,887 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 88,034 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 51,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 1.6 %

MUFG opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.59.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

