Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 276 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo in the second quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 777.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1,395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO opened at $118.72 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $117.72 and a fifty-two week high of $154.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.94 and a 200 day moving average of $130.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.