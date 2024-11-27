Sun Silver Ltd (ASX:SS1) Insider Gerard O’Donovan Acquires 700,000 Shares

Sun Silver Ltd (ASX:SS1 – Get Free Report) insider Gerard O’Donovan acquired 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.67 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$465,500.00 ($302,272.73).

Sun Silver Stock Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.