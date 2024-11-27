Swan Global Investments LLC Takes $466,000 Position in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XCCC)

Swan Global Investments LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XCCC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. Swan Global Investments LLC owned approximately 0.84% of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $573,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 11,480 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,220,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $2,360,000.

Get BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XCCC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,951. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.45. BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $40.50.

About BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XCCC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of CCC (or its equivalent), based on an average of three main credit rating providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.