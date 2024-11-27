Swedbank AB Buys 928 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in CDW were worth $11,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 350.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on CDW in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on CDW from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.63.

CDW stock opened at $177.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.12. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $172.95 and a 52 week high of $263.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.05). CDW had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.56%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

