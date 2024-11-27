Swedbank AB Has $10.46 Million Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.08% of Allegion worth $10,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 160.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Allegion by 66.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $1,164,432.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,511.68. This represents a 53.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLE. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.60.

Allegion Stock Performance

ALLE opened at $140.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.96 and its 200-day moving average is $132.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.71. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $103.19 and a 52-week high of $156.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $967.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

