Swedbank AB Has $18.22 Million Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Swedbank AB decreased its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,113 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $18,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KVUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE stock opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.92. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 6.88%. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

