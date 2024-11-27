Swedbank AB Purchases 13,043 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Swedbank AB raised its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,043 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $13,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2,586.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,670,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,912,000 after buying an additional 1,608,431 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 4.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,922,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,009,000 after purchasing an additional 357,091 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 199.7% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 375,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,929 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 437,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,478,000 after purchasing an additional 210,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,862,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers stock opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $75.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average of $68.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $360.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.17 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 125.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

