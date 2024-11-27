Swedbank AB Reduces Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Swedbank AB lessened its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 29.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.4% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.95.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,616.21. This trade represents a 28.86 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $69.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.33. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

