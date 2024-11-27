Swedbank AB Trims Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Swedbank AB decreased its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $9,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 10.0% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 727,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,459,000 after buying an additional 66,455 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GEV shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.16.

GE Vernova Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:GEV opened at $339.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.76. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $357.09.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

