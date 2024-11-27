Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TVE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 29th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0127 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Tamarack Valley Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

TSE:TVE remained flat at C$4.40 on Wednesday. 556,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,177. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.76 and a 52-week high of C$4.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72. The firm has a market cap of C$2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 2.49.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TVE. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded Tamarack Valley Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.23.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

(Get Free Report)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.