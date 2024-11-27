Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,665 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Target were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Target
In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. This represents a 12.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on TGT
Target Price Performance
NYSE TGT opened at $126.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.05. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $181.86.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.87 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.
Target Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 47.51%.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
