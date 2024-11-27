TechPrecision Names CBIZ CPAs P.C. as Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm**

TechPrecision Corporation (NASDAQ:TPCS) recently announced changes in its Certifying Accountant in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 20, 2024. The company reported that Marcum LLP, its former independent registered public accounting firm, merged with CBIZ, Inc. on November 1, 2024. In a related transaction on the same day, CBIZ CPAs P.C. acquired substantially all of Marcum’s attest business assets, leading to most of the partners and staff providing attestation services at Marcum joining CBIZ CPAs P.C. Following these developments, Marcum resigned as the auditor for TechPrecision, and with the approval of the company’s Audit Committee, CBIZ CPAs P.C. has been engaged as the new independent registered public accounting firm.

The reports provided by Marcum on TechPrecision’s financial statements for the fiscal years ending March 31, 2024, and 2023, did not have any adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion. However, the report for the year ended March 31, 2024, did include an explanatory paragraph indicating doubts about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern.

During the aforementioned periods, there were no disagreements with Marcum regarding accounting principles, financial disclosures, or auditing procedures that would have required disclosure. However, the company reported three material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2024. These weaknesses were related to various financial processes associated with the acquisition of Stadco, omissions in valuation allowance assessments, and insufficient resources and expertise in the accounting staff at Stadco.

TechPrecision confirmed that prior to engaging CBIZ CPAs P.C., it had not consulted with them on specific accounting issues or audit opinions, and CBIZ CPAs P.C. had not provided any advice that influenced the company’s decision-making on financial matters.

The Company provided Marcum with a copy of the Form 8-K before filing it with the SEC and requested a response to confirm agreement with the statements made. A letter dated November 26, 2024, from Marcum was filed and included as Exhibit 16.1 in the Form 8-K.

This report highlighted the transition of TechPrecision’s Certifying Accountant to CBIZ CPAs P.C., emphasizing a smooth shift and compliance with regulatory requirements in the auditing process. Investors and stakeholders will be looking for continued transparency and accuracy in the company’s financial reporting under the new accounting firm.

