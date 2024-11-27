Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,351,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,219 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 9.43% of Teradyne worth $2,056,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB increased its position in Teradyne by 198.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 641,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,145,000 after buying an additional 426,900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,432,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,814,000 after purchasing an additional 374,522 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 742,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,404,000 after purchasing an additional 307,724 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Teradyne by 4,695.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 290,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,041,000 after purchasing an additional 284,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,467,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.62.

TER opened at $109.06 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.24 and a 52-week high of $163.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.52. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $104,779.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,539.20. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $83,431.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,987.82. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,199 shares of company stock worth $1,080,634 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

