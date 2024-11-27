Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF (NASDAQ:TXSS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF (NASDAQ:TXSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.70. 140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.78. The company has a market cap of $14.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.09. Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $29.89.
About Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF
