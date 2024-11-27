The Allstate Co. (ALL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.92 on January 2nd

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Allstate has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Allstate has a payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Allstate to earn $19.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $207.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Allstate has a one year low of $134.17 and a one year high of $208.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.19.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 57.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

