The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Decreased by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $472.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total transaction of $1,768,072.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,795.39. This trade represents a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,390 shares of company stock worth $6,656,119. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $605.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $334.87 and a 1 year high of $611.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $534.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

