The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys New Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 267,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $113,015,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA opened at $448.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.29. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $352.78 and a twelve month high of $449.33.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

