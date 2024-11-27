The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 36.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,729,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,126,538 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $196,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $129.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

