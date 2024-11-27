The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 123,129 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,580,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123,129 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $153,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $97.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.83 and a 200-day moving average of $90.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $78.27 and a 12 month high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

