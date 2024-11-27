The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Holdings Raised by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,011,579 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,279,864 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up 0.9% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $380,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,997,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,429,186,000 after purchasing an additional 218,807 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,803,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,418,159,000 after buying an additional 1,462,794 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,515,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,046,825,000 after buying an additional 853,313 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,814,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,449,000 after buying an additional 1,206,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,509,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $854,815,000 after buying an additional 2,689,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

NYSE TD opened at $55.88 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $65.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.73.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

