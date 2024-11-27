The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wharf Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Wharf stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289. Wharf has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $7.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63.

About Wharf

Founded in 1886 as the 17th company registered in Hong Kong, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 0004) is a premier company with strong connection to the history of Hong Kong. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index from the 1960s, Wharf is backed by a long standing mission of Building for Tomorrow and a proven track record in management and execution.

