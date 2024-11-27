The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wharf Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of Wharf stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289. Wharf has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $7.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63.
About Wharf
