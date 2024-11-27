The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Comerica Bank grew its position in Williams Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 517,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 454.3% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 43,395 shares during the period. Lummis Asset Management LP grew its stake in Williams Companies by 126.1% during the first quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP now owns 14,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 32,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $58.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $60.36.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.79.

In other Williams Companies news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $447,641.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,805.40. The trade was a 23.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,218. This represents a 0.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

