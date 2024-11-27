Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.74 and last traded at $36.61, with a volume of 6646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.12.
Third Coast Bancshares Trading Down 0.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $492.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.02.
Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $85.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Third Coast Bancshares
About Third Coast Bancshares
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Third Coast Bancshares
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Cerence Up 155% in 2 Days: SoundHound AI’s Fierce Competitor
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Why Warren Buffett Is Selling: A Look at His Latest Market Moves
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Why Amazon Shares May Never Trade Below $200 Again
Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.