Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,700 shares, an increase of 1,360.5% from the October 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Thor Explorations Trading Down 18.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS THXPF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.21. 40,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,625. Thor Explorations has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producer and explorer. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

