TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTE. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 26.5% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 134.5% during the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 64,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 250,427 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in TotalEnergies by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 279.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen cut TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.32. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

