Townsquare Capital LLC Decreases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,063 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $18,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

TIP opened at $108.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.13. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.25 and a one year high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

