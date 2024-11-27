Townsquare Capital LLC Has $15.76 Million Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,741 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.26% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $15,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average is $59.86. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $60.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

