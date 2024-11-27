Townsquare Capital LLC Has $42.71 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,563 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 4.70% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $42,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMCB. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $82.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $61.85 and a 52-week high of $82.52.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

