Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 50,242 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,210,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,242 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.20% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $101,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,404,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,095,000 after purchasing an additional 286,685 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 550,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after purchasing an additional 160,367 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 175,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after buying an additional 46,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 60,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VCIT stock opened at $81.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.68 and a 12 month high of $84.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.52.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3166 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.