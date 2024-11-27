Townsquare Capital LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,440 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $20,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 401.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 776,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,967,000 after purchasing an additional 621,906 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 349,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,204,000 after acquiring an additional 24,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

JNK opened at $96.86 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.77 and a one year high of $97.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.72.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

