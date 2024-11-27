Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the October 31st total of 709,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.0 days.

Trainline Stock Performance

Shares of TNLIF remained flat at $4.36 during midday trading on Wednesday. Trainline has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

