Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 256 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in FedEx by 175.9% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on FedEx from $301.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on FedEx from $334.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on FedEx from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.04.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $302.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.25. The company has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $234.45 and a 52-week high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.05%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

