Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 423.8% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 393.5% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Unilever by 54.3% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Unilever in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on UL. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Unilever Price Performance

UL opened at $59.11 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $65.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.73.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

