Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Has $446,000 Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 336.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $88.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.18. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.