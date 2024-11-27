Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 4,888 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,888 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 2.9% during the third quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.7% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $163.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.11.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. Comcast’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Macquarie increased their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

