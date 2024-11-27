TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,500 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the October 31st total of 743,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of TransCode Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RNAZ Free Report ) by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned approximately 0.29% of TransCode Therapeutics worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ RNAZ traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.34. 471,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,853. TransCode Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $18.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

