TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,500 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the October 31st total of 743,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of TransCode Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th.
Institutional Trading of TransCode Therapeutics
TransCode Therapeutics Stock Down 9.8 %
NASDAQ RNAZ traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.34. 471,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,853. TransCode Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $18.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66.
About TransCode Therapeutics
TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.
