Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,966 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.09% of Trip.com Group worth $34,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 1,188.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 322.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 72.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCOM opened at $62.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.67.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCOM. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $75.40 to $80.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

