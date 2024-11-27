True Vision MN LLC Purchases 5,695 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

True Vision MN LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Sound Stewardship LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 350,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 118,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,347.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 350,330 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCQ stock remained flat at $19.42 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,501,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,823. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.0681 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.