Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $282.01 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $243.87 and a 52-week high of $316.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total value of $1,556,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,349.36. This trade represents a 21.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 26.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.