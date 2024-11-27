Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
General Dynamics Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of GD stock opened at $282.01 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $243.87 and a 52-week high of $316.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.82.
Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics
In related news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total value of $1,556,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,349.36. This trade represents a 21.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 26.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
