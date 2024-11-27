Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $70,000 in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 81.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

MOAT opened at $98.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.21 and its 200-day moving average is $91.82.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

