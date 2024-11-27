Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $76,000 in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 143 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in HubSpot by 36.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 525.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in HubSpot by 690.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 87 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Down 0.3 %

HubSpot stock opened at $729.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $585.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $553.17. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $754.56. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,703.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 90.27 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $401,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,322,100. The trade was a 7.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $5,623,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 513,698 shares in the company, valued at $339,857,459.82. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,391 shares of company stock valued at $29,101,488. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.68.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

