Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $76,000 in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 143 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in HubSpot by 36.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 525.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in HubSpot by 690.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 87 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
HubSpot stock opened at $729.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $585.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $553.17. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $754.56. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,703.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 90.27 and a beta of 1.63.
In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $401,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,322,100. The trade was a 7.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $5,623,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 513,698 shares in the company, valued at $339,857,459.82. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,391 shares of company stock valued at $29,101,488. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.68.
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
