Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $89,000 in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 81.7% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after buying an additional 21,821 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $931,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $159.84 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $114.84 and a twelve month high of $161.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.32 and its 200-day moving average is $148.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

