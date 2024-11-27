Truvestments Capital LLC Takes Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on DD. Barclays boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.
DuPont de Nemours Price Performance
DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $83.84 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.81. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.
DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.
DuPont de Nemours Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
